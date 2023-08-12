SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Position Lessened by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,559 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of SEI Investments worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 15.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,773 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $2,382,414.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,419,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,649,968.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $2,382,414.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,419,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,649,968.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $2,751,706.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,519,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,578,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,974 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,471 in the last 90 days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Trading Down 0.0 %

SEI Investments stock opened at $61.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.45. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $64.69.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $489.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SEIC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.20.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading

