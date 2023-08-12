Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 8,126 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 49,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Stock Down 5.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a current ratio of 15.13.

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Apeiron Investment Group Ltd. sold 3,441,661 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $5,437,824.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 25.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 196.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 163,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 15,280 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 168.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 83,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 84.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 41,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. Its Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.