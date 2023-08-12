SensOre Ltd (ASX:S3N) Insider Nicholas Limb Purchases 1,200,000 Shares

SensOre Ltd (ASX:S3N – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Limb purchased 1,200,000 shares of SensOre stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.25 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$300,000.00 ($197,368.42).
The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
