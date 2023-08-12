ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Bought by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 223.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 22.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,043.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. 66.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.02. The company had a trading volume of 203,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,850. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.90. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.27 and a 52 week high of $93.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day moving average is $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $109.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

