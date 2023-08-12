Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

NASDAQ STTK opened at $2.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.13. Shattuck Labs has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $4.76.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 51.83% and a negative net margin of 10,723.63%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 47.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

