Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Trading Down 8.6%

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) fell 8.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.22. 22,645 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 33,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STTK. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Shattuck Labs from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Friday.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.13.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.34 million. Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 51.83% and a negative net margin of 10,723.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs during the first quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 62.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the third quarter worth $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the first quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

