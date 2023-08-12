Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target Raised to $330.00

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $276.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $225.26 on Tuesday. Shockwave Medical has a one year low of $172.50 and a one year high of $320.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 5.69. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $180.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 39.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.32, for a total value of $834,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,502.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.32, for a total value of $834,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,502.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.84, for a total transaction of $1,167,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,708,267.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,062 shares of company stock worth $5,867,096 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

