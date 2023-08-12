Short Interest in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMBU) Decreases By 70.8%

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMBU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 70.8% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMBU. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth $803,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 19,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 193,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 94,625 shares in the last quarter.

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AIMBU opened at $10.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37. Aimfinity Investment Corp. I has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $10.60.

