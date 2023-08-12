Short Interest in American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW) Drops By 77.6%

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 77.6% from the July 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

American Rebel Price Performance

NASDAQ AREBW opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03. American Rebel has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.14.

About American Rebel

American Rebel Holdings, Inc provides safes and personal security products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides supplemental accessories, including space savings items for its safes, such as hangers, lights kits, moisture guard, and rifle rod kits.

