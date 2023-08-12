Short Interest in ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Decreases By 96.0%

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of ArrowMark Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ArrowMark Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ArrowMark Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ArrowMark Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ArrowMark Financial by 232.4% during the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 126,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 88,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ArrowMark Financial by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 160,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 16,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

ArrowMark Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ BANX opened at $16.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.31. ArrowMark Financial has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $20.23. The company has a market capitalization of $118.03 million, a P/E ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.53.

ArrowMark Financial Announces Dividend

About ArrowMark Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. ArrowMark Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 294.35%.

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

