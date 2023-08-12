Short Interest in Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) Decreases By 71.4%

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the July 15th total of 74,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Asset Entities Trading Up 4.9 %

Asset Entities stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.52. Asset Entities has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $6.98.

Institutional Trading of Asset Entities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASST. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asset Entities during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Asset Entities during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Asset Entities by 171.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 29,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Asset Entities

Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It also designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Asset Entities Inc is a subsidiary of Asset Entities Holdings, Llc.

