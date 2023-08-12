Short Interest in ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF) Increases By 50.7%

ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,200 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the July 15th total of 114,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.8 days.
ATEX Resources Price Performance
Shares of ATEX Resources stock remained flat at $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. 25 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,385. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80. ATEX Resources has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.30.
About ATEX Resources
