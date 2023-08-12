Short Interest in ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF) Increases By 50.7%

ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,200 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the July 15th total of 114,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.8 days.

ATEX Resources Price Performance

Shares of ATEX Resources stock remained flat at $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. 25 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,385. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80. ATEX Resources has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.30.

About ATEX Resources

ATEX Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. Its flagship property is the Valeriano copper gold project is located in the Chile's prolific El Indio Mineral Belt. The company was formerly known as Colombia Crest Gold Corp. and changed its name to ATEX Resources Inc in February 2019.

