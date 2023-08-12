Short Interest in Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Increases By 100.0%

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Bank of Communications Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BCMXY opened at $15.03 on Friday. Bank of Communications has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.09.

Bank of Communications Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $1.1197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Bank of Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

Bank of Communications Company Profile

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. It offers personal deposit products including savings, and personal certificate and structured deposits; personal loan, consumption, housing, mortgage loan, commercial housing, and business loans; and debit and credit card services.

