Short Interest in Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Increases By 100.0%

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2023

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXYGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Bank of Communications Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BCMXY opened at $15.03 on Friday. Bank of Communications has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.09.

Bank of Communications Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $1.1197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Bank of Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

Bank of Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. It offers personal deposit products including savings, and personal certificate and structured deposits; personal loan, consumption, housing, mortgage loan, commercial housing, and business loans; and debit and credit card services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.