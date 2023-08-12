Short Interest in Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Decreases By 32.8%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the July 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Societe Generale raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRFY opened at $26.50 on Friday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.68.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

