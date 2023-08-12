Short Interest in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Expands By 27.2%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,510,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the July 15th total of 16,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BILI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Bilibili from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bilibili from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Bilibili from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. HSBC dropped their price target on Bilibili from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BILI
Institutional Trading of Bilibili
Bilibili Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BILI traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,640,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,922,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Bilibili has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $29.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.60.
Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.82) by $0.31. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 42.16% and a negative net margin of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Bilibili’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bilibili will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Bilibili
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bilibili
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.