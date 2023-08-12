Short Interest in Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Decreases By 90.9%

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BTVCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Britvic from GBX 900 ($11.50) to GBX 960 ($12.27) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.14) to GBX 1,000 ($12.78) in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Britvic from GBX 760 ($9.71) to GBX 865 ($11.05) in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Britvic stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,963. Britvic has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $23.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average is $21.68.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 2.99%.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

