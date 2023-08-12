Short Interest in Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Declines By 94.6%

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 94.6% from the July 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of BURBY traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $28.97. 8,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.30. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $32.81.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.533 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
