Short Interest in Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Declines By 94.6%

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 94.6% from the July 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BURBY traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $28.97. 8,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.30. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $32.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.533 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BURBY shares. Barclays cut their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,390 ($30.54) to GBX 2,305 ($29.46) in a report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,310 ($29.52) to GBX 2,450 ($31.31) in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,330 ($29.78) to GBX 2,500 ($31.95) in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. HSBC upgraded Burberry Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,730 ($22.11) to GBX 2,400 ($30.67) in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

