Short Interest in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Drops By 33.7%

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,290,000 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the July 15th total of 33,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Citigroup by 86,191.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,126,381,000 after purchasing an additional 545,118,661 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 216,016.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,888,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,340,000 after acquiring an additional 21,878,117 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $631,922,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 161.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,451,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,407,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.5 %

C traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.57. 11,973,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,083,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.56. The stock has a market cap of $86.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.55.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

