Short Interest in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW) Rises By 500.0%

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Clever Leaves Price Performance

Shares of CLVRW stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. Clever Leaves has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.16.

Get Clever Leaves alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clever Leaves stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,664 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Clever Leaves were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Clever Leaves

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates in the botanical cannabinoid and nutraceutical industries. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clever Leaves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clever Leaves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.