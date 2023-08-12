Short Interest in DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Rises By 274.4%

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 274.4% from the July 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

DSV A/S Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of DSDVY traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.35. The stock had a trading volume of 22,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,260. The company has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.35. DSV A/S has a 52 week low of $56.02 and a 52 week high of $112.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.09 and a 200 day moving average of $95.91.

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. DSV A/S had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DSV A/S will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DSDVY. Danske lowered DSV A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Handelsbanken started coverage on DSV A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,280.00.

DSV A/S Company Profile

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

