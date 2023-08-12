Short Interest in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL) Grows By 221.9%

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 221.9% from the July 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Hycroft Mining Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HYMCL remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,908. Hycroft Mining has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.
About Hycroft Mining
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hycroft Mining
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.