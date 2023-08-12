Short Interest in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL) Grows By 221.9%

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 221.9% from the July 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hycroft Mining Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HYMCL remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,908. Hycroft Mining has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

