Short Interest in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ) Expands By 340.0%

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 340.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 259.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,940,000.

Get Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBBQ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.63. 2,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,436. Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $22.17. The company has a market cap of $17.33 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.80.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.0453 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ / Biotechnology index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies listed on the NASDAQ. IBBQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.