Short Interest in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Increases By 201.0%

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,960,000 shares, a growth of 201.0% from the July 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,434,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $62.65. 885,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,961. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $49.42 and a 1 year high of $65.25.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.9815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF
The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
