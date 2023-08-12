Short Interest in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Increases By 201.0%

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,960,000 shares, a growth of 201.0% from the July 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,434,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $62.65. 885,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,961. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $49.42 and a 1 year high of $65.25.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.9815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IXUS. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $475,063,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,149,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,990,000 after buying an additional 469,128 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,674,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,569,000 after buying an additional 551,195 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,170,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,414,000 after buying an additional 157,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,877,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,238,000 after buying an additional 278,812 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.