Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Grows By 41.9%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the July 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:USXF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.95. 44,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,267. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.05. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $37.53. The company has a market cap of $701.03 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.0874 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

