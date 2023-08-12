Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Rises By 407.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,000 shares, a growth of 407.1% from the July 15th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $76,000. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $643,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IBTH opened at $22.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.49. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $23.32.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.0708 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

