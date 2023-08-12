Short Interest in Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Increases By 250.0%

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kingspan Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS KGSPY traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $83.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342. Kingspan Group has a twelve month low of $42.30 and a twelve month high of $83.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Kingspan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light + Air, Water + Energy, Data + Flooring, and Roofing + Waterproofing.

