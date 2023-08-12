Short Interest in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Drops By 27.7%

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the July 15th total of 107,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 50 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,336.25 per share, for a total transaction of $66,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 347 shares of the company's stock, valued at $463,678.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,479.47 per share, with a total value of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,406,010.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 99,720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,671,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,172,119,000 after purchasing an additional 45,625,901 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Markel Group by 521.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,057,000 after acquiring an additional 445,182 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Markel Group by 86,597.6% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 221,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 220,824 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $182,438,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,796,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MKL. StockNews.com upgraded Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,505.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,390.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1,348.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.78. Markel Group has a fifty-two week low of $1,064.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.96.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

