Short Interest in MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) Rises By 1,863.3%

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, a growth of 1,863.3% from the July 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of MGYOY stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $3.78. 9,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,790. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $6.51.

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.5134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság’s payout ratio is currently -60.23%.

About MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated oil and gas company in Hungary and internationally. The also company engages in oil and gas exploration, and production of assets and related activities; and provides range of refined products including gasoline, diesel, heating oil, aviation fuel, lubricants, bitumen, Sulphur and liquefied petroleum gas which are marketed to household, industrial, and transport use.

