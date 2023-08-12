Short Interest in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP) Drops By 30.0%

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the July 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

PNFPP stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.25. 10,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,548. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $19.37 and a 12-month high of $27.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.37.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.422 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.