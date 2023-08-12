Short Interest in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB) Increases By 33.3%

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Stock Performance

Shares of XPDB stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $11.24.

Institutional Trading of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,751,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 151.7% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,944,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,827 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 1,232,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,432,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Kim LLC raised its position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 200.5% during the first quarter. Kim LLC now owns 1,202,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,320,000 after acquiring an additional 802,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth $10,872,000. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Company Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the transition energy and renewable sector in North America.

