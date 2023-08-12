Short Interest in Procaps Group, S.A. (NASDAQ:PROCW) Increases By 1,182.6%

Procaps Group, S.A. (NASDAQ:PROCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a growth of 1,182.6% from the July 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Procaps Group Trading Up 0.9 %

PROCW traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. 5,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,162. Procaps Group has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procaps Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procaps Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.