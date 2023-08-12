Short Interest in Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) Declines By 33.3%

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Puyi Price Performance

Shares of PUYI remained flat at $5.36 during midday trading on Friday. 39 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076. Puyi has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $9.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.83.

Institutional Trading of Puyi

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Puyi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Puyi Company Profile

Puyi Inc provides third-party wealth management services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, and corporate financing services.

