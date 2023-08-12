Short Interest in Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Drops By 29.2%

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the July 15th total of 110,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 780.0 days.

Rémy Cointreau Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:REMYF remained flat at $163.45 during midday trading on Friday. Rémy Cointreau has a 12 month low of $150.25 and a 12 month high of $197.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.82 and a 200-day moving average of $172.26.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

