Short Interest in Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) Declines By 28.6%

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding (OTCMKTS:SEIGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
SEIGY stock remained flat at $5.74 during trading on Friday. Semperit Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21.
Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
