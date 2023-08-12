Short Interest in Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Grows By 3,275.0%

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 3,275.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of SGIOY stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 90,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,023. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $14.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.25.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Xofluza, an influenza virus drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug.

