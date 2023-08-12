Short Interest in Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Grows By 3,275.0%

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 3,275.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Report on SGIOY
Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Trading Down 0.2 %
Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile
Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Xofluza, an influenza virus drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Shionogi & Co., Ltd.
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.