Short Interest in Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY) Expands By 155.0%

Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 155.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Silex Systems Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of SILXY traded down C$0.30 on Friday, hitting C$10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199. Silex Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$8.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.01.

Silex Systems Company Profile

Silex Systems Limited, a technology commercialization company, engages in the research and development, commercialization, and license of SILEX laser uranium enrichment technology in Australia. It operates through three segments: Silex Systems, Translucent, and Silex USA. The company also develops cREO, a semiconductor technology.

