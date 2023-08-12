Short Interest in Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Increases By 2,211.1%

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a growth of 2,211.1% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SINT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sintx Technologies by 34.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sintx Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sintx Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sintx Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. 5.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SINT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 35,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,480. Sintx Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $57.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35.

About Sintx Technologies

Sintx Technologies ( NASDAQ:SINT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sintx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 84.05% and a negative net margin of 421.17%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter.

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced materials company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials and polyetherketoneketone.

