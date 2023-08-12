Short Interest in Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Grows By 82.4%

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 82.4% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SUTNY traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.59. The stock had a trading volume of 19,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,157. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $3.95.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Trust alerts:

About Sumitomo Mitsui Trust

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers supervising services for management strategies, and financial and human resource management; and general affairs, business process, corporate administration, operational process, risk, and compliance management services; and internal auditing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.