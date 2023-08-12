Short Interest in Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Grows By 82.4%

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 82.4% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SUTNY traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.59. The stock had a trading volume of 19,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,157. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $3.95.
About Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.