Short Interest in Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Rises By 30.8%

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Suncorp Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1566 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th.
Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.
