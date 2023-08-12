Short Interest in TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Increases By 195.8%

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 195.8% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TAVHY opened at $16.42 on Friday. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $20.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.87.
About TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S.
