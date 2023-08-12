Short Interest in Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Declines By 100.0%

Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 391,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,139,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Trans Global Group Price Performance

Shares of TGGI stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Trans Global Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

Get Trans Global Group alerts:

About Trans Global Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Trans Global Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Shenzhen Zui Xian Gui Brewery Technology Limited, distributes and retails wine under the Zui Xian Gui name in the People's Republic of China. It also sells its products through an online self-operated retail and e-commerce platform. The company is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Trans Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.