Short Interest in TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Increases By 59.7%

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 935,100 shares, a growth of 59.7% from the July 15th total of 585,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 79.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRSWF. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. CIBC raised their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

TransAlta Renewables Trading Down 0.1 %

About TransAlta Renewables

TRSWF stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average is $9.16.

TransAlta Renewables Inc owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments.

