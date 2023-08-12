Short Interest in Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Decreases By 28.9%

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the July 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 54.0 days.
Traton Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TRATF opened at $21.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20. Traton has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $22.89.
About Traton
