Short Interest in Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Decreases By 28.9%

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the July 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 54.0 days.

Traton Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TRATF opened at $21.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20. Traton has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $22.89.

About Traton

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers city buses, intercity and travel coaches, and heavy-duty vehicles for long-distance and distribution transport, as well as construction vehicles; vans, light- to heavy-duty trucks for distributors, and long-distance vans; bus chassis, commercial trucks, and diesel engines; and school and commercial buses under the IC Bus brand.

