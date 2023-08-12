Short Interest in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Rises By 64.8%

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 398,200 shares, a growth of 64.8% from the July 15th total of 241,600 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 387,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at $7,748,120,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Verastem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Verastem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Verastem by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 13,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Verastem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VSTM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.81. 116,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,293. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average is $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 9.14. Verastem has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $17.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.62.

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.12. Analysts expect that Verastem will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verastem in a research note on Monday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Verastem from $60.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Verastem from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verastem from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

