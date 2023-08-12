Short Interest in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM) Rises By 200.0%

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

WTFCM opened at $22.92 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average is $23.24.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

