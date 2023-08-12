Short Interest in Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSPW) Drops By 58.0%

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 58.0% from the July 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Worksport Stock Up 14.5 %

NASDAQ:WKSPW opened at $0.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24. Worksport has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.90.

