Short Interest in Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWACU) Decreases By 50.0%

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWACU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Worldwide Webb Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Worldwide Webb Acquisition stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWACU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WWACU opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38. Worldwide Webb Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $11.18.

About Worldwide Webb Acquisition

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer brands, amazon-centric, online marketplace, food tech, new media, digital health, software-as-a-service, fintech, and others.

