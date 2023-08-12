Short Interest in Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) Increases By 419.6%

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 419.6% from the July 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Zenvia Stock Performance
NASDAQ ZENV opened at $0.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Zenvia has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $2.83.
Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter. Zenvia had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zenvia will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Zenvia Company Profile
Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.
