Short Interest in Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) Increases By 419.6%

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 419.6% from the July 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Zenvia Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZENV opened at $0.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Zenvia has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $2.83.

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter. Zenvia had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zenvia will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zenvia

Zenvia Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Zenvia by 35.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zenvia during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zenvia during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zenvia during the 2nd quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zenvia by 714.5% during the 1st quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 562,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

