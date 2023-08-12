Siacoin (SC) Price Down 9% Over Last Week

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Siacoin has a market cap of $192.13 million and $2.57 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Siacoin has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,417.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.57 or 0.00284091 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.02 or 0.00775121 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013513 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.63 or 0.00535830 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00060080 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00122197 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,881,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,858,594,703 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

