Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.46-$10.79 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:SIEGY traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.40. 207,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.34. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $91.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.93.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $20.83 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

